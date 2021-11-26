From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Principal of August Community High School in Auga-Akoko, Ondo State Mr Joshua Adeyemi has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Adeyemi was kidnapped along side his vice, Mr Ifedayo Yesufu and three other teachers of the school.

The victims were reportedly abducted while travelling in a toyota car along Auga-Ise-Akoko road in Akoko East Local Government Area of the state.

Their abduction has since thrown the people of the area into panic.

It was learnt that the local vigilante and operatives of Operation Amotekun are already on the trail of the victims and their captives.

The incident was said to have caused apprehension in the town as many were worried on how the teachers could be kidnapped cheaply.

The state Security network otherwise known as Operation Amotekun confirmed the incident and assured that the suspected kidnappers will not go free.