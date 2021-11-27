From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Principal of August Community High School in Auga-Akoko, Ondo State Mr Joshua Adeyemi has been kidnapped by gunmen. Adeyemi was kidnapped alongside his deputy, Mr Ifedayo Yesufu and three other teachers of the school. The victims were reportedly abducted while travelling in a Toyota car along Auga-Ise-Akoko road in Akoko East Local Government Area of the state. Their abduction has since thrown the people of the area into panic.

It was learnt that the local vigilantes and operatives of Operation Amotekun are already on the trail of the victims and their captives.

The incident was said to have caused apprehension in the town as many were worried on how the teachers could be kidnapped cheaply.

The state branch of the Western Nigeria Security Network otherwise known as Operation Amotekun confirmed the incident and assured that the suspected kidnappers would be apprehended.

Meanwhile Operation Amotekun operatives rescued two Fulani herdsmen who were abducted by their fellow herdsmen. The victims were abducted by a gang of herdsmen in Supare Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state last week. The Commander of the corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye identified the victims as Musa Ibrahim and Amidu Ibrahim.

He explained that the victims were tied to a tree, adding that the hoodlums were about to slaughter them when his men arrived at the scene. Adeleye said a member of the gang, Sidi Amodu was arrested.

According to the Amotekun boss, when the operatives stormed the scene, the hoodlums, numbering about seven fled, leaving behind Amodu, who was sleeping at the time.

He said: “The arrested suspect confessed to the crime and said the gang was a group of seven and that they migrated into the state from Edo and Kogi States.

He said the last kidnap they carried out involved eight people. He said they all scattered when the Amotekun men came in order not to be arrested,” Adeleye added.

