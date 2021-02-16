The Main Organising Committee of the National Principals Cup has announced that the match between Government College, Kaduna and Igbobi College, Lagos scheduled for February 26 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos is a ceremonial exhibition game to raise awareness about the rejuvenated competition.

According to the Director of Grassroots Sports Development in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr. Ademola Are; “The opening match between Igbobi College, Lagos and Government College, Kaduna is a ceremonial exhibition game designed to raise awareness for the competition.

The competition was earlier scheduled to kick off on February 12, but we had to postpone it to enable us put structures in place for a hitch free event.

The ceremony will start from February 26 with a ceremonial exhibition match between Government College, Kaduna and Igbobi College, Lagos at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.”

Dr Are affirmed that the competition proper will hold in all the 6 geo political zones of the country, the states finals are slated from February 23- 26, zonal finals holds from March 8th- 12th while the national final takes place from April 1st- 5th 2021.

The revival of the Principals Cup is one of the cardinal programmes of the Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare aimed at the discovery of budding talents in schools in line with the grassroots sports development policy of the Ministry.

Five events; football, table tennis, badminton, athletics and boxing will be competed for among the schools.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development is expected as the special guest of honour at the ceremonial- kick off.