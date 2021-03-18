The National Principal’s Cup zonal finals gets under way in the six geo political zones from today to determine the teams that would vie for honours in the grand finale in Abuja.

According to a statement by the chairman of the Main Organizing Committee, Dr Ademola Are “The state’s finals went well and we look forward to the zonal finals with lots of excitement. The teams are in high spirits and the coordinators have been given a marching order to organise hitch free zonal finals as we witnessed in the states. All hands must be on deck to make it grand so that sponsors can be attracted to be part of the next edition.”

In the North East Zone, the August 27th Stadium, Damaturu will host, hostilities at North Central Zone would be at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos, in the North West Zone, the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna will take centre stage.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu will be the epic centre for the South East Zone. Teams in the South West will slug it out at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan with Sharks Stadium, Adokiye Amaesimaka Stadium and Civic Centre in Port Harcourt the action spots for the South South.

The six finalists from these zones will converge in Abuja for the finals from March 27th- 31st.

The National Principal’s Cup is an initiative of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare meant to discover talents in secondary schools. Three events: Football, table Tennis and Athletics are featuring in the competition.