From Fred Itua, Abuja

Days after the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, alleged that the Central Bank of Nigeria printed money to augment shortfall, the apex youth social-cultural group in the North, Arewa Consultative Youth Forum, has warned that the claim may further cause confusion.

President of the Forum, kabiru Yusuf who signed the statement, said Obaseki has resolved to ensure that causes chaos by insisting on his false narrative.

He said the Governor can’t know more than the Minister of Finance, the CBN Governor and others. Yusuf called on Obaseki not to cause more confusion.

He said: “It has watched with keen interest the controversy that has been trailing a statement credited to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to the effect that the Central Bank of Nigeria printed between N50billion and N60 billion for states to share in March.

“We are also aware that both the CBN and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zaynab Ahmed, have separately denied the allegation.

“Surprisingly however, Governor Obaseki seems to have resolved to ensure he causes confusion in the system why standing by his false narrative.

“We are aware that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has explained that what happened in March was simply lending by the apex bank. It is clear to us that Governor Obaseki cannot know more than the CBN and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on this matter.

“We therefore urge the governor to desist from playing petty politics and to stop fomenting confusion in the polity. Rather, he should join hands with the relevant government agencies, in this case the CBN, to ensure economic stability for the country.”