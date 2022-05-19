From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The immediate past Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged his successor, Brigadier General Mohammed Fada, to prioritise the welfare and security of corps members.

General Shuaibu gave the advice in his address during the farewell parade in his honour held in Abuja on Wednesday, admitting that he is a creation of the NYSC Scheme.

“This address will not be complete without words of felicitation to the in coming Director-General. I offer my best wishes to you as you set out to discharge this important national assignment. I am confident that you will give your best in the service of our great nation and, in particular, for the achievement of the mandate of NYSC.

“I would advise that you pay particular attention to the security and general welfare of Corps members and Staff as well as make sustained advocacy for stakeholders’ support as part of your approaches to administration of the Scheme. I pray that the Almighty guides you through a very successful tenure. I repeat that the welfare and security of the corps members should be of paramount importance to you,” he charged.

Enumerating the challenges that confronted him during the duration of his tenure, he listed the management of COVID-19 pandemic as outstanding, noting that he thought the Scheme would crumble under the weight of the world health challenge.

“I consider it most appropriate to, in a very special way, express our deepest gratitude to the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), for their encouragement, guidance and support leading to approval of the post-lockdown resumption of our Orientation Course.

“Our ability to conduct our operations in safe and efficient manner within the context of the ‘new normal’ made NYSC a reference point for other organizations as regards observance of the established prevention protocols. I wish to particularly thank the NCDC for the provision of Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as well as Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials for usage in all the Orientation Camps.

“These went a long way in preventing the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the camps. But for the intervention of these bodies and the gracious approval of the federal government, the nation would have contended with huge gaps created by any suspension of mobilization of graduates for National Service within the critical period of the pandemic.

“To members of the NYSC top management, State Coordinators, Staff and Corps members nationwide, I lack adequate words to express my appreciation of your immense support. I must say without mincing words that all the successes I have enumerated today were product of our collective efforts. Indeed, my experience working with you in the last three years has reinforced my belief in the strong bond of the NYSC family. Today, I proclaim without equivocation that NYSC made me what I am today, from the first opportunity offered me as Military Assistant to two former Chief Executives of the Scheme to my second missionary journey as Director-General,” he noted.

General Shuaibu equally appealed for the actualization of the NYSC Trust Fund, stressing: “May I also use this opportunity to thank various stakeholders that have demonstrated support for the proposed NYSC Trust Fund, which has reached advanced stage of legislation. Like I have explained at difference forums, the Trust Fund will strengthen the operations of the Scheme in the same manner the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, the Police Equipment Trust Fund and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund aid the operations of tertiary educational institutions, the Nigeria Police as well as the oil and gas industry respectively.

“It will address infrastructural and other logistic needs for the smooth conduct of Orientation Courses, provision of Corps Lodges, Corps Transit Camps and other essential facilities for the welfare of Corps members. In addition, resources from the fund will support Staff training for higher productivity as well as logistic requirements for special aspects of our Community Development Service such as the medical outreaches conducted under the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers.

“In a very significant way, the Trust Fund will also focus on making the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the Scheme more functional through adequate provision of training facilities,” he said.