David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions has advised the authorities of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, to put priority on the ongoing projects to facilitate movement to the permanent site.

The Chairman of the committee, Dr Pascal Obi, gave this advice when he led six other members of the committee for oversight function at the health institution.

According to him, having many projects at the same time without any of them being completed is neither helping the people nor the government.

His words: “You should prioritize the projects to make sure that funds are used to get projects completed, to be able to move to the permanent site so that more funding can come from the Federal Government, individuals and organizations. This is not the only institution the government is taking care of. There are over 89 others.

“The major problem we have in the Federal Ministry of Health and the Budget Office has always been doing envelope budgeting. They do not visit the health institutions to know their needs before money is given to them. They sit down in Abuja and decide how much that is allocated to the institutions.

The committee, however, promised that its visit would make a difference from what it used to be in the past.