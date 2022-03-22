The mooted plan by some personnel of Nigeria Police Force to embark on a two-week warning strike across the nation beginning on March 26 will aggravate the already deplorable security situation in the country. Despite efforts by the police high command to dissuade junior officers from embarking on the strike, the cops have insisted that there is no going back on the planned industrial action. Every effort must be made to avert the looming strike.

According to reports, the aggrieved officers are protesting the non-implementation of the new police salary structure, failure in providing them with sophisticated weapons to fight crime, and poor working conditions.

In a letter to the police authorities, they demanded improved conditions of service, particularly salary increase and provision of modern weapons as they tackle the mounting security challenges facing the country. They have insisted on embarking on the strike because police constables earn less than N100,000 monthly; police personnel buy kits for themselves; their promotions are delayed without reason; their men continue to die without compensation for their families; and the federal government continues to expose their men to danger by not providing enough weapons to combat crime.

Though the police authorities have dismissed the strike notice as fake and a mischievous attempt by unscrupulous individuals to bring the Force to disrepute, misinform the general public and heat up the polity, it does not diminish the reasons adduced for the strike. The police spokesman, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, has reminded the officers that the Nigeria Police Force is a regimented and disciplined organisation with laid down rules and guidelines for addressing grievances and in no circumstance is a strike one of options. Similarly, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has also warned officers and men of the force that a strike by a leading security agency such as the police amounts to mutiny.

However, the position of the police hierarchy on the planned strike by junior offices is not enough to dismiss the threat with a wave of the hand. The officers and men of the force play vital role in securing the nation. Given the enormity of their work, the police should be accorded priority attention in the nation’s security architecture.

This is not the first time the police would be embarking on strike in the country. The last time they carried out strike was under President Olusegun Obasanjo, an action that seemingly led to the removal of the then Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith. While the action lasted, criminals took advantage of the situation to unleash mayhem on the society. If the impending strike is not averted, criminals will take over the entire country with unpalatable consequences.

Whether the strike will hold or not, the most important thing is for the government to quickly address the grievances of the police personnel, especially the junior officers, and prioritise their welfare. Considering the backlash of any strike by the police at this point in time, the government cannot treat the strike notice with levity or suppress the officers involved. Obviously, the working condition of an average policeman in the country is piteous in spite of the hazards of the job. They are about the least remunerated police in the region and in the world.

The Nigeria Police Force is a critical institution in ensuring the internal security of the nation. It plays strategic roles in nation-building and national development. Being a primary security agency charged with internal security, the force should not contemplate the idea of strike. The nature of their work precludes them from embarking on industrial action. At the same time, they must be taken care of adequately. They have families and other responsibilities to attend to. The way they are treated reflects on their attitude to members of the society.

The issues raised by the personnel of the force should be looked into and not be dismissed entirely. The situation has provided the opportunity to address the demands of the officers. Rather than embark on strike, they should embrace dialogue. We do not think that going on strike is the best option for the police personnel. Their doing so will compound the parlous security situation in the country. Let the government dialogue with the officers on the issues raised.

If the government has not implemented the recent increase in the welfare of police personnel, this is the time to wrap it up. Let the concerned police officers shelve the planned industrial action and give the government a chance to address the contentious issues. It is imperative to increase the budgetary allocation to the police. We say this because the police cannot protect Nigeria and its citizens if their welfare is not given the deserved attention.