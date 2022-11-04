The wife of the Kogi State Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs Hafiza Yahaya Bello, has encouraged the people of the State to take advantage of the educational reforms across the state.

Mrs. Hafiza stated this, while fielding questions from Newsmen in her office. She encouraged those in the rural areas, to make Education a priority.

Mrs. Hafiza further said, those in authority should pay particular attention to children who are in their areas of control.

When those in authority give their topmost best to education, invest in Education, they would have the best from the children.

Education is the bedrock that moulds a child, and we must give particular attention to it, so we can have the desired result.

Parents should also give proper attention to their kids’ education, so, they can be well equipped for the task ahead in the society, Hafiza stated.