From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has announced the rearrest of three inmates who were among several who from the Owerri Correctional Centre on April 5.

A statement by police spokesman Bala Elkana noted that all the arrested suspects were serving varying criminal charges such as murder,kidnap and robbery.

One of them, George Chisom, 35, from Ezeachi, Orlu, a serial killer, was said to have been remanded at the prison for the murder of one Matrida Eboh.

Others rearrested are Cosmas Mbamara from Ohakpu, Mgbidi, and Nwankwo Levi from Okigwe .

The Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, ordered that the suspects be handed over to Nigeria Correctional Service, Owerri.