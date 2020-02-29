In all the stories about the hustle and bustle of urban life, very few dabbled in the narratives of those whose lives are spent behind the high bars of correctional facilities. This is why Wole Oguntokun’s Prison Chronicles is a classic, years after it was written and an easy choice for Nevana Productions for its 2020 edition of the Lagos Theatre Festival.

The play director, Austine Onuoha promised the audience an experience of a lifetime. Says he: My approach to this is experiential theatre, where the audience is close enough to the play, almost taking part in it, this dynamic style makes for greater audience participation and matches the festival theme, “Going out of Bounds.” It is my sincere desire that people leave with reflections about our country’s correctional facilities.”

The play will be enacted inside the prison cell blocks in Freedom Park, affording the audience a real 3D experience.

Prison Chronicles is a satire with gritty perspectives from a farrago of inmates, including a witty fraudster, a man of the law gone rogue, a serial murderer, a falsely accused convict and a hilarious, diligent Warder, and his wife, the first lady.

Featuring a cast of professionals––Olaiya Temitope, Ohye Harry, Achalugo Chioma Ezekobe, Stanley Okeke, Chibuikem Chris and Adeniran Olamilekan––the play will take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster journey that would make them sober, sad and hearty at the same time. Prison Chronicles started showing yesterday. It continues today at 4 pm and 6 pm and on March 1 at 3 pm and 5 pm.