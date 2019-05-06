The Controller General Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS), Ja’afaru Ahmed, has approved the recommendation of Zone ‘C’ Disciplinary Committee for the dismissal of Prison Assistant 1, Umar Adamu, from the Service for the offence of trafficking (smuggling) illicit drugs into the prison yard for prisoners.

In a statement signed by the Prison Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DCP Francis Enobore, the Service noted that the measure was part of concerted efforts to maintain discipline and ensure that mal-adjusted inmates in prison custody are only handled by those with the required rectitude to do so.

“There is no gainsaying that exposing inmates to the use of hard drugs is an anathema to the reformation goal of the Prisons Service as it does not only precipitate health complications but also constitutes security risk to innocent lives in and around the prison,” the statement reads.

“Ja’afaru, therefore, warns that any officer caught in such an ignoble act will be shown the way out of the Service as they have no business being in a character reformation agency.

“He assured the public that the management of the NPS remains irrevocably committed to sustain the peace and calm now existing in prisons across the country in order to enhance reformation and rehabilitation of offenders in prisons custody.”