Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The death of an inmate awaiting trial at Eket Custodial Centre in Akwa Ibom State has been attributed to cardiac arrest.

The Controller of Corrections explained that the unfortunate death of the inmate occurred while being conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

A statement by the Controller of Corrections, Akwa Ibom State Command, Alex Oditah, says that the inmate died due to difficulties in breathing as a result of cardiac arrest.

He traced the attempted riot at Eket Custodial Centre to transferred aggression by aggrieved fellow inmates who sensed foul play in the death of their colleague and tried to vent their anger on prison staff on duty.

According to the statement signed by ASC. Ogbajie Ogbajie, Command Public Relations Officer, “on Friday at about 2000 hrs, the Controller of Corrections, Akwa Ibom State Command, Alex Oditah, got a report of the unfortunate death of an awaiting trial inmate. The incident was said to have happened while conveying the inmate to the hospital for treatment.

“According to the preliminary Medical report, the inmate died from difficulties in breathing as a result of cardiac arrest.

“However, the fellow inmates in expressing their grief, transferred the aggression on the staff members on duty, though no one was injured in the fracas and the incident has been brought under control.

“The State Controller wishes to express his sincere condolences to the deceased family while assuring the general public that the health and well-being of all the inmates and staff in his Command remain his irrevocable commitment.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has admitted that it has not yet apprehended the 97 inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton Karfe in Kogi State, who last month escaped from the facility as a result of heavy down pour and flooding.

The Controller of Corrections, Francis Enobore, said efforts are being intensified to recapture the escapees.