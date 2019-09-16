The Nigerian Navy has disclosed that private armed guards are still not permitted on merchant vessels in Nigeria. Rear Admiral, Begroy Enyinna Ibe-Enwo, representing the Chief of Naval Staff, confirmed this last week at the West Africa Shipping Summit in London, as part of highlight of events at the London International Shipping Week.

At the event, both NIMASA and the Navy acknowledged the challenges in securing the Nigerian maritime domain and affirmed the collaboration between both organisations to stem the incidents of piracy and armed robbery at sea.

According to Ibe-Enwo, up till now no private armed guards are allowed onboard vessels in Nigeria.

Speaking to a wide spectrum of global shipping interests at the event both NIMASA and the Navy acknowledged the challenges in securing the Nigerian maritime domain and affirmed the collaboration between both organisations to check the incidents of piracy and armed robbery at sea.

Also at the event, Senior Partner at Akabogu and Associates, Emeka Akabogu, noted that the Nigerian ship charter and freight market, estimated at $10 billion, remained a key pillar of import trade and the service sector.

He however, urged the industry operators to fully take advantage through effective due diligence, synergy and regulatory compliance. He encouraged the use of arbitration for the resolution of maritime disputes.

This position was supported by the President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Andy Isichei and the CEO of Africa Risk Compliance, Michael Wingate who called for collaboration between shipping companies and regulators to bridge the gaps causing key security challenges in the maritime domain.

Meanwhile CEOs of L.A.T.C. Marine, Gbolahan Shoba and Ship2Ship Services, Kunle Jolapamo, intervening for ship owners, urged regulators to be more responsive to ship owners’ challenges,even though they were increasingly moving offshore for better financing solutions.