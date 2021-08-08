As the August 12 date of its Centenary Anniversary draws near, the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) has released more names of prominent personalities to be honoured by the body of private doctors, for their outstanding contributions to the development and service to humanity in Nigeria’s health sector.

Prominent in the latest released list are Dr Godwin Maduka, Anambra State-born but United States of America based medical practitioners and founder of the Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Center, United States of America; Senator Tolu Odebiyi, who represents Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State in the Senate and Professor Maurice Iwu, former chairmen of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who is also a renowned Professor of Pharmacognosy, for their special impacts in the health sector.

The letter conveying Dr Maduka’s nomination read:

‘It is doubtlessly, a well-deserved honour coming to you for very many reasons including; Your very inspirational success story of coming from a humble background and rising to the pinnacle of medical practice; holding multiple degrees in the medical field; your outstanding inputs, contributions and outlandish investments in the Medical sphere including of course; Constructing a 17-storey facility in your native town which you designated as a Medical Research Centre; The Trinitas International Hospital Umuchukwu; a world-class centre that you also built and donated to the Catholic Church and employment of over 500 medical and allied workers in your practice spread across countries.’

Maduka is a clinical faculty supervisor and adjunct professor of pain management and anesthesiology at Touro University Nevada. He is also a clinical assistant professor of surgery.

Senator Odebiyi is being recognised, according to AGPMPN because of his life-saving health interventions, in his senatorial district, especially to the elderly and the indigent, through the Tolu Odebiyi Foundation. The foundation pays priority attention to healthcare delivery at the primary healthcare level in the five local government areas of the district by providing critical medical supplies and sponsorship of several medical outreaches.

Professor Iwu was President of the International Society of ethnobiology (1996–2002), member and ex-President of the Nigerian Society of Pharmacognosy, Member of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene and Member of the International Society for Medicinal Plant Research. He was the Executive Director, Bioresources Development and Conservation Program, and a Senior Research Associate at the Division of Experimental Therapeutics of Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Washington DC.

As earlier reported, the event as disclosed by AGPMPN National President, Dr Iyke Odo, will take place on Thursday, August 12, at the Africa Hall of the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja.

It will be preceded by a national dialogue on healthcare delivery in Nigeria to be chaired by a former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, the same day, where the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the keynote speech.

The focus of the centenary event, according to Dr Odo, is to be part of the solution to Nigeria’s challenges in healthcare delivery

