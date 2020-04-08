Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Private Hospitals in the country have been advised to seek certification from the Federal Ministry of Health for standardisation and safety of workers and patients before management of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, stated this at a press briefing, yesterday, in Abuja.

He said all the emergency isolation and treatment centres put up by the PTF were subjected to scrutiny and certification before being allowed to operate.

On the need to lift the restriction order on movements and activities in some states, the SGF said President Muhammadu Buhari would be advised on the next step to take given the condition on the ground.

“Today is the 10th day of lockdown of Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory. As expected, we will continue to evaluate the impact of the restriction order on the spread of the virus and level of compliance. The President will be appropriately advised within the coming days on the next step to take. Again, I feel compelled to underscore the importance of collaboration with the PTF by Nigerians. Our compliance with the directives and orders given is in the best interest of humanity and to save lives.

“I am pleased to inform you that the PTF working in collaboration with the Accountant General of the Federation have concluded and published details of accounts into which donations by well-meaning members of the society and corporate organisations can be channeled.”