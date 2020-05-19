A private laboratory in Anambra, Accunalysis Diagnostic Centre Ltd., Nnewi accredited by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has began COVID-19 testing in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Awka, yesterday, Mr Chijike Agbaka, the managing director of the diagnostic centre disclosed that the centre had already carried out some COVID-19 tests last weekend. The centre, owned by Chief Calistus Okereke, is equipped to test 100 persons for chemistry, dermatology and molecular diagnosis daily.

Agbaka said: “We are into laboratory testing in areas of chemistry, dermatology but our interest is centered on molecular diagnosis. We discovered that it was difficult for researchers and students to carry out their researches in molecular diagnostics.

“NCDC has been to our facility and has found us worthy as one of the testing centers for COVID-19 in Nigeria.”