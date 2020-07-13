Gabriel Dike

For the first time in the history of the nation’s education sector, private school teachers will today stage a protest against the non-payment of salaries and continued closure of schools.

The nationwide protest, which is spearheaded by the National Association of Private School Teachers (NAPRIST) is meant to draw the attention of the Federal Government and stakeholders to the plight of teachers in private schools since the COVID-19 lockdown.

The teachers are bemoaning the non-payment of their salaries since the closure of schools nationwide by the Federal Government on March 29. According to the union, teachers in private schools are owed three months salaries, a development that has forced many to be engaged in menial jobs to survive and feed their families.

A statement by the National Chairman of NAPRIST, Mr. U.J. Adams said an emergency meeting held on Friday, July 10 in all state secretariats had proposed nationwide protest. He said the meeting also discussed the way forward for private school teachers as a result of the indefinite closure of schools by governments.