Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Fresh controversy is rocking the Kano State education sector following a government directive to proprietors of private schools to reduce third term fees by a minimum of 25 per cent.

Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru said failure to slash the fees would leave government with no option but to cancel in totality the third term of the 2019/2020 academic session.

Kiru, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Aliyu Yusuf , explained that the government took the decision given the harsh economic condition occasioned by COVID- 19 lock down on citizens.

“I have already set up two parallel ad-hoc committees to discuss with owners of private schools on the percentage of school fees they are to reduce as done in about four – five states or we cancel the third term totally so that the academic calendar will commence with a new session in January, 2021.

“Proprietors of private schools should show some sign of appreciation for the support they enjoyed from the state government and extend the same magnanimity to the good people of Kano State,” Kiru said.

He said if by November 1 there was no positive response, the ministry would be left with no option than to take a decision in public interest.

However, proprietors of private schools who spoke to Daily Sun faulted the policy.

Speaking anonymously, they regretted that the state government, in ordering them to cut their fees , did not appreciate the difficulties they had experienced in the months that they were forced to shut down schools due to COVID-19.