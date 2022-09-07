By Merit Ibe

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is set to host the 2022 edition of the Private Sector Economic Forum for the 2023 Presidential election.

According to the chamber, the forum, which is scheduled to hold on three separate dates would have the People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar speak on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 9.30am; the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 9.30am and the All Progressive Congress Party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu will speak on Friday, October 28, at 9.30am.

The event which will hold at the Commerce House Victoria Island, Lagos provides a first-hand opportunity for presidential candidates of the three leading political parties to speak to the organized private sector on their Economic blueprint for Nigeria.

The Chamber, as part of its public policy advocacy continuously explores ways of creating a conducive business environment in Nigeria through positive engagement with governments at all levels.

“The has over the years offered a platform where governorship and presidential candidates from major political parties in Nigeria present their plans for private sector development in Nigeria. The LCCI has hosted this series of forum successfully over the last four political transitions (16 years) in the Country.

” While the LCCI is non-partisan, Private Sector operators are however interested in the economic agenda of the candidates and their plans to make a better Nigeria in the next dispensation.”

The physical event will be streamed on all LCCI Social Media platforms and provides an opportunity for participants to ask questions from the Presidential candidates on their manifestos.

“The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry remains committed to a strong Electoral process that will aid the growth and development of the Nigerian Economy.”