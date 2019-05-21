Ben Dunno, Warri

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed confidence in the ability of the private sector to revamp the nation’s ailing economy if properly nurtured and encouraged by the government.

He made this assertion while speaking with newsmen after commissioning Dantinajo Gold Resort, an international standards suites and resort centre built in Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, at the weekend.

Obasanjo who had earlier delivered a keynote address titled, “Mobilising Nigeria’s Human and Natural Resources for National Development and Stability”, at the 2019 Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Oleh, noted that the owner of the hotel, Daniel Omoyibo, captured his thoughts.

He charged the Federal Government to do all within its power in ensuring the development of the nation by providing the enabling environment for operators in the private sector to bring the right kind of investment to the country.

According to him, “when you talk of mobilising human and material resources for development, this is a practical example of what we talked about in the church. In the church, we talked about it in theory and spiritually, now we have come here and we are seeing it in practical terms.

“The point is this; the private sector must be seen as the engine of development. In my address in the church, I made the point that the job of the public sector is to provide the conducive atmosphere for the private sector to thrive and, of course, to regulate knowing human beings as they are, he said.

Speaking to journalists at the commissioning ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Dantinajo Gold Resort, Daniel Omoyibo, said his vision for establishing the hotels is to reduce unemployment in the country, calling on other well-to-do Nigerians to tow his path.

“My main reason for putting up this edifice is to make sure I bring out the unemployed youths out there and empower them, reduce unemployment in Nigeria, Delta, Isoko and Oleh.