Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said the organised private sector has played strategic roles in Nigeria’s campaign against COVID-19 pandemic.

AbdulRazaq commended the private sector efforts which he said included the setting up of isolation centres, medical supports to various states, and the recent donation of food palliatives to vulnerable households across the country.

The governor spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, at the flag off of the distribution of food palliatives donated by a private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and the Central Bank of Nigeria to the state.

“We are very appreciative of the efforts by CACOVID in the fight against COVID-19. This is not the first. They were with us at the isolation centre where they made donations of medical supplies and other things. The food palliative is another move. We are really grateful for their interventions to governments across the country,” AbdulRazaq said.

CACOVID Representative and Zonal Head of Access Bank, Muhammed Adelabu, said the coalition came together to rally support for the Nigerian governments in the fight against the pandemic, adding that the coalition has so far commissioned 38 isolation centres and donated over 100,000 test kits and various personal protective equipment across the 36 states of the country.