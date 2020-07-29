Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Private Universities (CPCPU) has appealed to the Federal Government to reopen the country’s 78 private universities within the next one month.

Tertiary schools alongside other educational institutions in the country, have been shut down since March 23 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by the Head Corporate Affairs of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Tunde Olofintila, based on the communiqué issued at the end of CPCPU Emergency Virtual meeting held on Saturday July 25, quoted the pro-chancellors as saying all necessary requirements and protocols for safety of school environment in accordance with the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 have been put in place.

“We are prepared to open in phases, first with the graduating students, and probably with the first year students”, the Communiqué said. The communiqué which was signed by former Minister of Education and pro-chancellor of ABUAD, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, highlighted the overwhelming contributions that private Universities have continued to make in the manpower training and development in Nigeria.