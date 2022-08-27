The Bauchi State Government says its decision to privatise six state-owned moribund industries will be in the best interest of the people.

Mr Ibrahim Kashim, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), stated this at a news conference in Bauchi on Saturday.

Kashim was reacting to criticism by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), asking the state government to shelve the proposed leasing of the companies or face legal action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government on Tuesday announced the leasing of Zaranda Hotel and Wikki Hotel at the sum of N1.2 billion and N200 million respectively for a period of 25 years.

In the same vein, the state government planned to lease Bauchi Fertiliser and Blending Plant at N400 million, Bauchi Meat Factory N301 million, Bauchi Furniture Company N150 million and Galambi Cattle Ranch N150 million, respectively.

However, Chairman of the APC in the state, Alhaji Babayo Aliyu said the party kicked against the move by Gov. Bala Mohammed’s administration to lease the state-owned entities.

The APC, therefore, issued a two-week ultimatum requesting the state government to rescind its decision or face legal action.

In a swift reaction, Ibrahim said the leasing of the companies was part of pragmatic approach by the Mohammed’s administration to resuscitate the moribund companies to resume operations.

He said the state government planned to privatise more of such ailing industries, noting that, “Yankari Game Reserve is one of those industries.

“Yankari is definitely one of the areas of concern. We are keen about Yankari because Bauchi State is supposed to be a Pearl of Tourism, and we want to maximise our capacity”. (NAN)