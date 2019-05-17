A couple of weeks after she succumbed to breast cancer, actress Priye George is set to resurrect in Blessing Egbe’s The Ten Virgins, a musical drama hitting the cinemas August 2.

The veteran voice-over artist, who started her craft in the ‘90s before venturing into stage plays, passed away on April 26 in Lagos, and her exit came as a rude shock to the entertainment industry.

Speaking on The Ten Virgins, Blessing Egbe said it is the story of 10 maidens, who in the midst of temptations must remain faithful to the greatest prince in the land. “This is the most ambitious project I have ever done. The project has gulped nearly N50 million. It is both a feature and a limited series, and it’s indeed an ambitious stride. My intention was to tell a story so relatable, interesting and entertaining, and I believe we have achieved that. I am excited and can’t wait to share it with the audience in August.

The Ten Virgins stars new faces including Honey Adum, Damilare Kuku, Blessed Effiong, Bukky Okorodus, Thin Tall Tony, Leelee Byoma, Jade Dunni, Osareme Inegbenebor, Chidera Makata, and of course, Priye George before she passed on.