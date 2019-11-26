Magnus Eze, Enugu

Rights Advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately arrest and prosecute for high treason, one Mr. Charles Enya, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State for instituting a suit seeking the violation of the constitutional provisions that stipulates two terms of four years each for the office of president and governors.

This is as the Ebonyi state chapter of the party disowned the suit filed by one of its members, Charles Oko Enya, urging the court to compel the National Assembly to amend the constitution to enable the President and Governors seek third term in office.

A statement by its Publicity Secretary, Chika Nwoba said the plaintiff did not have its backing in instituting the suit.

“As a party dedicated to democratic ideals, we are convinced and are sure that neither the president nor a surrogate of his either by vocal expression or countenance has come up to indicate interest for continuity of office after his lawful second term mandate which was reposed in him by the peoples of Nigeria,” the party said.

HURIWA, in a statement by the National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Zainab Yusuf, said the treacherous act of approaching a court of law to seek to illegally overthrow the system of government through a four year tenure and a tenure limitation of only two terms of four years each for governors and president which also amounts to canvassing the bringing into being tenure elongation against clearly established supreme law of the land which amounts to high treason must be dealt with severely. The Rights group said the suit is not only vexatious, provocative and satanic but the suit is capable of inflaming passions and bringing about cocktails of civil unrests.