From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A pro-Biafra group, United Eastern Region Congress (UERC), has condemned the judgment of an Abuja High Court that sacked the Governor of Ebonyi state and others for defecting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by its national leader, Chief Sam Ike, UERC said it was totally condemning the judgment of the Abuja High Court as it concerns Umahi and others.

The pro-Biafra group maintained that the judgment was not only improper but is intended to scuttle the presidential ambition of the Ebonyi governor.

‘How would the Abuja High Court give such judgment against Umahi when Court’s of coordinate jurisdiction in Zamfara and Ebonyi states had earlier given judgments in favour of Umahi on the same subject matter?,’ it asked.

UERC said the Abuja High Court judgment was nothing but one of the grand plans to get the people of the South East out of the political space come 2023.

‘That Umahi defected to APC from PDP was not enough to pass such judgment on him.

‘Many politicians including some serving governors from other regions have defected to other political parties and such axe did not fall on them.

‘Why must Umahi’s case be exceptional? One may say it is an act of marginalisation and hatred against the governor and the Igbo race that has remained unabated in Nigeria.

‘We want to use this opportunity to tell Nigerians that time has passed when the Igbo are meted with such injustice and the people keep quiet.’

While urging Umahi to report the Abuja High Court judge who delivered the judgment in a similar matter that had already been dispensed to by other judges, UERC said it will solidly be behind Umahi in this trying period.