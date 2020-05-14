Judex Okoro, Calabar

The National Deputy Leader of Biafra Nations Youth League worldwide, Mr Ebuta Takon Akor, has said it high time the defunct Eastern state formed a regional security to protect killings by herdsmen.

Beaides, he said the gederal government fight against COVID-19 pandemic is laced with loes and propaganda.

Akor, who made this known to journalists at Ikom shortly after hoisting Biafra flags around the border town on Thursday as part of thier journey towards freedom,

described the virus as “whitemans” sickness, adding that they were using it as a ploy to suffocate the people.

He alluded that the lockdown to combat the pandemic has turned out as a grand plot to opress the people of defuct Eastern region by sending Almajirai to the states.

He disclosed that they have filled the loopholes in the Biafra struggle as grassroots activities and mobilization have kicked off in ernest to position the group as a multiethnic household Pro-Biafra movement.

His words: “The whole people of the defunct Eastern Region including Delta state want a regional security outfit in other to be protected from the deadly killings of the Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen.

“It is disturbing because it seems the government under their control cannot guarantee ou safety just as the governors cannot protect our economic interests.

“Today they have taken an arbitrary decision against our people by ordering a total lockdown of our region claiming it is in our interest and in other to defeat the Whitemans sickness called Coronavirus.

“We know the lies and propaganda behind their Coronavirus and today we are here to tell them that they are suffering our people in pretense that they are fighting COVID-19.

“We are here today as one family, people of different tribes but one people to set us free from mental slavery and to lift the Biafra flag of freedom

“In a normal society people determine who leads them and that person chosen by the people is their. He or she is obliged to act in accordance with the will of the people.

He claimed that government of the day has failed, calling on the people to look out for a way to earn a living and fight for their lives and generation yet on unborn.