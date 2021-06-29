From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied claim that it patronises native doctors to strengthen its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful in a statement, yesterday, maintained that IPOB does not involve in fetish acts but rely on God for strength.

“Let us reiterate once again that neither ESN nor IPOB kills people since its formation by our indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We also do not have any native doctor as we do not believe in fetish acts. Our trust has always been in the Almighty God, Chukwu Okike Abiama.”

On recent claim by the police that ESN beheaded its native doctor in Awommama, Oru East Local Government over impotency of his charms, Powerful said it was intended to blackmail the group and make people believe they kill people.

“It is ridiculous for the Nigerian government to associate IPOB or ESN with their moon tale narrative of a native doctor and charms. Assuming but not conceding to the laughable tale by the Nigeria police, does it make any sense that we will turn around to kill the same native doctor allegedly preparing charms for us.

“The security agents should stop blackmailing themselves thinking they doing so to IPOB and ESN. They should stop killing and burning houses of people and blaming their wickedness on IPOB and ESN. We do not kill the same people we are sacrificing so much to liberate. Spilling of blood is not part of our mandate.”

He also dismissed allegation that ESN camp in the state had been destroyed.

“The fact remains that ESN camps cannot be infiltrated or combed by the Nigeria security agents. They are only out for a propaganda to deceive the gullible into thinking that ESN is vulnerable, they are not.

“The Nigeria security agents attacked the home of a Sabbatarian in Imo sometime ago and tagged him the commander of ESN and his compound ESN camp. Those they claimed are native doctor preparing charms for ESN are not IPOB or ESN security operatives.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s only in Biafra land that the Nigeria security agents zealously destroy the houses of native doctors but they are unable to locate native doctors preparing charms for terrorists, bandits and Fulani herdsmen.

“The public must disregard this junk news being dished out by the Nigeria police and Imo governor about the beheading of a native doctor from Imo state by IPOB and ESN.

“We know nothing about the purported incident. This is another lie concocted to further tarnish our image and set us against our people,” Powerful said.

