A pro-Biafra group under the aegis of Biafra Eagles Worldwide (BEW) has raised an alarm over plans by the Federal Government to arrest Senator Enyinaya Abaribe for calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over failing security in the country.

In a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of BEW, Crown Prince, in Awka, yesterday, the group insisted that Senator Abaribe had always stood against injustices meted to Nigerians and against ethnic militia.

The group called on the Federal Government or any group of persons, planning to arrest Senator Abaribe for failing to produce IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kalu or his outburst against President Buhari to desist from doing so warning that its members would resist such moves. Senator Abaribe stood as surety for the IPOB leader,

“Recently, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe, having felt so sad about the outright insecurities, lawlessness, and inhumane treatment, which Nigerians, particularly the South receive from Buhari-led government, called for the resignation of President Buhari for failing to protect lives and property of the people in the contraption called Nigeria. This brought him under attack by presidential aides and spokespersons with some calling for his abduction and jail for refusing to produce the law abiding leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.