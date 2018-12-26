Over 30 Igbo groups including think tanks, namely Aka Ikenga, Nzuko Umunna, Igbo Bu Igbo, and others are expected at the event. Magnus Eze, Enugu Despite recent adoption of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by some Igbo leaders at Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, some leading pan-Igbo groups will meet in the state capital, next week, to take a collective position for the region on next year’s polls. 2019: Atiku no match to Buhari in North – Senator Abdullahi Organisers of the broad-based meeting, tagged “New Year Retreat of pan-Igbo organisations’’ said it is being convoked in view of the raging debate on the forthcoming general elections and its impact on the future of Alaigbo.”

President of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Prof. Uzodinma Nwala and Secretary, Prof. Nath Aniekwu, in a statement yesterday, said participants would review some of the basic elements of contemporary Igbo agenda, as well as examine ways of promoting synergy among pan-Igbo and pro-Biafra organisations.

They also stated that the two-day programme will look into the ideological and political direction of the Igbo struggle, synergy among Igbo organisations, as well as the 2019 elections and the future of Ndigbo. Delegates to the retreat will also discuss the future of Igboland as the economic hub of West Africa, challenges of investment and development of the region, government and private initiatives; the challenges of poverty and youth empowerment in Alaigbo, in addition to “Ndigbo and their neighbours; Biafra and the Igbo bank savings.”