A group, No Alternative to Buhari and Osinbajo 2019 (NATBO 201), has condemned moves by governors from the 17 southern states to ban open grazing, describing it as an unfair criminality label on legitimate businessmen.

The group, in a statement in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Vincent Uba, said herdsmen targeted in the policy were hitherto not known to carry arms and that recent reports linking them to criminality were still unverified.

“Granted that there could be some bad eggs or criminals within herders who perpetrate these crimes, it is pertinent to note that criminal tendencies equally obtain in other professions or occupations. “It would, therefore, be unfair to label the entire herdsmen as criminals. This is in no way an attempt to condone criminality,” he said.