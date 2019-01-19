Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos Change Group, one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s support groups, has trained 5,000 volunteers to sensitise voters to support his re-election.

Coordinator of the group, Adedayo Thomas, who recently donated a house for use as a campaign office, said that the support group has trained about 5,000 volunteers for door-to-door mobilisation.

At the unveiling of the campaign office which took place at Oshodi, Lagos State, at the weekend, Adedayo said his group would train even more volunteers who would educate and sensitise voters on the need to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and encourage them to participate in the elections.

READ ALSO: Fashola wants construction experts to adapt conflict resolution for economic growth

Adedayo’s words, “We have trained 5000 volunteers and we are about to train an additional 1000 who will carry out door-to-door mobilisation for Buhari’s campaign.

“Our volunteers will senstise voters on the need to take part in the electoral process and the procedure they need to follow while voting.

“Most importantly, we would let them know of the vast achievements of the President and why they need to support his re-election.

“Nigeria is making ernomous progress that is why we are supporting Buhari for a second term.”