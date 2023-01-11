From Godwin Tsa, Abuja
A pro-Buhari group, South-South Buhari Support Group, has warned that no assault on the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, will be tolerated again.
The coordinator of the group, John Israel Tk, in a statement on Wednesday, said the warning became necessary following recent alarm on a fresh plot to launch a coordinated attack and smear campaigns against the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and President Buhari backed CBN policies by pro-DSS sponsored groups including a plot to attack the CBN headquarters.
The group described it as unthinkable and shameful that the DSS would casually, accuse Emefiele, of “financing terrorism”.
The South-South group recalled the manner in which the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, and several other top public office holders from the Southern Regions have been scandalously removed from office.
While cautioning security agencies to ensure their duties are carried out dispassionately and professionally, the group said they warned that if anything untoward happens to Mr Emefiele Godwin, there shall be severe consequences.
The statement reads:
“Despite recent court ruling, we heard they want to yet again come up with a plan to fabricate another allegation to help them arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, forced him to resign. This made this warning necessary, as we approach the 2023 General Elections. What is the evidence that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is involved in “Terrorism Financing”? If the allegations against the CBN Governor are genuine, why didn’t the DSS present its findings to the President for consideration and necessary action?
“It is common knowledge that Emefiele has been carrying out Mr President’s directives and instructions religiously. The CBN Governor has been doing everything to salvage the national economy, with several Intervention Schemes in Agriculture and SMEs, etc, to ensure that individuals, households and businesses across all sectors of the economy, received support to sustain their operations and livelihoods, especially during COVID, and even post-COVID, era. We won’t tolerate any plot to harm him or undermine Buhari’s peaceful transition plan.”
