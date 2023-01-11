From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A pro-Buhari group, South-South Buhari Support Group, has warned that no assault on the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, will be tolerated again.

The coordinator of the group, John Israel Tk, in a statement on Wednesday, said the warning became necessary following recent alarm on a fresh plot to launch a coordinated attack and smear campaigns against the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and President Buhari backed CBN policies by pro-DSS sponsored groups including a plot to attack the CBN headquarters.

The group described it as unthinkable and shameful that the DSS would casually, accuse Emefiele, of “financing terrorism”.

The South-South group recalled the manner in which the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, and several other top public office holders from the Southern Regions have been scandalously removed from office.

While cautioning security agencies to ensure their duties are carried out dispassionately and professionally, the group said they warned that if anything untoward happens to Mr Emefiele Godwin, there shall be severe consequences.

