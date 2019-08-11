Judex Okoro, Calabar

A pro-democracy group, National Coalition for Progressive Change, has lashed out at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for sacking the Cross River State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr. Frankland Briyai, over non-compliance with code of conduct.

The group described INEC’s decision as not only unconstitutional but a calculated attempt to tarnish the image and integrity of the former REC who followed all due processes before resigning from office.

Dr. Frankland Briyai, had on Tuesday in Calabar, resigned his appointment to contest the November 2019 Bayelsa governorship election on APC platform.

He said he decided to throw his heart into the rings following pressure mounted on him by his constituents.

But the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has frowned at the action of Briyai and subsequently relieved the Cross River State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), of all his duties, denying receiving resignation letter from him.

Although the Commission acknowledged that it is the right of any commissioner or official of the Commission to resign his or her appointment and join any political party of his/her choice and to aspire for any office or position, but kicked against the use of its premises or facilities for any political purpose as this is unlawful and contrary to the Code of Conduct subscribed to by all its officials.

Condemning INEC’s decision, the South-South Coordinator of the National Coalition for Progressive Change, NCPC, Comrade Sampson Effiom, in a statement issued in Calabar on Saturday, said Dr. Briyai had sent his resignation letter dated August 5, 2019, to the commission and wondered why they came out to say they never got it.