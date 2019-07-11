Barring last minute changes, pro-democracy activists across Nigeria would converge in Benin City, capital of Edo State, to march in protest against political godfathers and for protection of democracy in the state.

The organisers decided on the march, to protest against attempts by an influential Edo chieftain of the ruling party to play godfather in the politics of the state.

“We are surprised that Edo state is declining to the very low level that we struggled to pull it from in 2007 to 2012.

It is even more worrisome that one of our own will become the harbinger of anti-democratic influence and a major sponsor of the attack on Edo state’s legislative arm.

If we fail to act now, history will judge us wrongly.

“Some of us mounted the podium to promise Edo people in the early days of Mr. Adams Oshiomhole that it was ‘bye, bye to godfatherism.’

I remember also how we celebrated the famous slogan–‘let the people lead’.

“The news coming out of Edo state is a terrible betrayal of all that we laboured for, to bring a comrade to power…” Frank Nwudili, coordinator, Frontiers for Legislative Agenda said.