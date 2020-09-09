Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Seven Ondo State House of Assembly lawmakers, loyal to the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has condemned Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s car gifts to their 19 other colleagues.

The lawmakers, who opposed the impeachment move of the deputy governor by other legislators, said it was wrong for Governor Akeredolu to have presented cars to other members of the House and neglected them.

Describing the governor’s action as selective, the lawmakers frowned at the development and called for redress.

Governor Akeredolu had, last Friday, given 2020 model SUV KIA Sportage to 19 out of the 26 members of the House of Assembly as official vehicles.

The governor said his administration had kept its promise of providing cars to the lawmakers despite the dwindling resources of the state.

But, one of the aggrieved lawmakers and Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, condemned the governor’s action against the seven legislators.

He said they were denied the cars because they did not support the deputy governor impeachment.

Another lawmaker, Tomide Akinribido, said their exclusion was to penalise them for their refusal to sign the impeachment notice against the deputy governor.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, has assured residents of border communities of adequate protection against kidnappers if elected governor.

The candidate, who was on a campaign visit to Ikakumo in Akoko North East local government area, gave the assurance amidst wailings by residents who demanded government protection.

Jegede, who lamented the ordeals of the locals in the hands of kidnappers and other criminals, said the scenario would become a thing of the past, once PDP is given the mandate to govern the state.

He also assured farmers in the area that farm input and grants-in-aid would be provided for them, and that government would establish agro-allied industries to provide sustainable markets for their farm produce.

Besides, Jegede reiterated his determination to crash the current high tuition and school fees imposed on parents by the current administration.

“I know how many of you toil day and night to fend for your children and adding to the burden through exorbitant school fees is wicked,” he said.