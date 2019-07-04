In its quest for promoting hygiene in business environments and at public places, Pro-hygienitech International Company Limited, has charged SMEs and the general public on modern environmental management at business and public places.

Delivering a paper on Integrated Pest Management (IPM), at a function organised by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), recently, the Chairman of Pro-hygienitech, a public health care-related SME, Ali Williams, harped on the need for SMEs and government functionaries to take a careful consideration of all available pest control techniques and appropriate measures to discourage the development of pest populations, while keep pesticides and other economic interventions to levels that are economically justified.

His words: “Pest control is all the action taken to help keep the number of pests down to a level where the risk to people, their food and the environment is minimised.

“Advocating and maintaining thorough environmental hygiene is very important for appropriate and sustained pest control in any given environment. It helps to sustain a health living and prevents the transmission of infectious diseases within home or environment.

“Good sanitation and a clean environment are vital for public health and for family well-being. Thus, sanitation contributes to social and economic development of the society.”

Addressing participants, the General Manager of LASEPA, Antonio Ayodele, said: “As we all know, the environment is on the concurrent list of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as such, the state has the power to set and formulate policies on the environment. Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), established in 1996, is saddled with the responsibility of protecting and preserving the environment in Lagos as enshrined in the Lagos State Environmental and Management Protection Law of 2017.”