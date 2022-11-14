By Henry Uche

As political space get more heated ahead of 2023 general elections, Professional E- hailing Driver & Private Owners Association Of Nigeria (PEDPAN) in collaboration with Bola Ahmed Tinunbu Youth Political Forum (BATYPF) are calling on candidates of different political parties to convince Nigerians with facts and statistical data of their pedigree while they engage electorate in their campaigns.

They made this known over the weekend in Lagos at the launch of a book titled “110 Reasons why Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be President in 2023”. The groups and other APC party loyalists frown over some unfounded news stories mostly spread in the social media and main stream media by supporters of some Presidential candidates against the other candidates particularly against the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinunbu, saying such perpetuators of such mischiefs should desist forthwith.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the launch, the Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, who was represented by Honorable Yishawu Gbolahan (member representing Eti Osa II) empathised on issue – based campaigns, following a perceived misconceived identity and misrepresentation of the APC presidential candidate in the media.

“It is high time we face facts. This document is a proof that Asiwaju is accepted in the grassroots. This is not politics of name calling. It’s a politics of facts and figures. I say to the naysayers to campaign with facts and statistics. Asiwaju is coming to the presidency to contribute to the country. He’s not coming to take. The three main things he’s coming to contribute are: Time, talent and treasure,” he assured.

On his part, the National President of PEDPAN, Idris – Shonuga Oluwaseun, maintained that it was high time Nigerians rewarded BAT for all his good deeds by voting for him. “Our Principal is a capacity builder. He makes leaders. So it’s a good thing to support a man who supports and build potential”

Oluwaseun who is also the patron of BATYPF revealed that his groups would ensure that every Nigerian youth get a copy of the book. “Before the end of three months, we shall print even five million copies. We want to refutes the wrong narratives against our Principal. We want people to get the right information about our Asiwaju. People should stop cooking baseless stories against good people, with Asiwaju we stand,” he affirmed.

Moreover, the wife of BAT, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was represented by Honorable Akwiiye King (Lagos Island Constituency II), said BAT has contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria’s democracy, therefore deserves to serve the country. “Let’s all support him for the good works he’s has done, he has contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria, Nigerians should give him a chance,” he implored.