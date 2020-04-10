Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Tiv sociocultural organization known as Mzough U Tiv (MUT) has expressed dismay over what it described as the “unprovoked attacks and subsequent invasion of Jootar community in Ukum Local Government area of Benue State by suspected Jukun militia.”

Recall that three persons were on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 killed and their corpses recovered after a renewed communal clash between Tiv and Jukun in Jootar community.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi, the organization led by its President General, Iorbee Ihagh, a retired Comptroller of Prisons and the Secretary General, Luther Iorbee, particularly alleged that the Nigerian Army personnel stationed in Wukari, Taraba State aided the Jukun militia to unleash terror on the Tiv people in Jootar.

“We are highly provoked by the way and manner in which the Nigerian Army personnel aided and abated the killing and maiming of Tiv people as well as the destruction of property worth billions of Naira in Jootar early hours of Wednesday.

MUT, while condemning the attack also registered its fears, distrust and suspicion about the conduct of the Nigerian Army personnel who were positioned in Wukari to quell the Tiv/Jukun conflict but instead, have turned themselves into mercineries to prosecute the Jukun agenda against the overall interest of the Tiv people.

“We want to reiterate the fact that we have abundant uncontestable evidences to buttress our allegations against the men of the Nigerian Army and would be ready to testify if given an opportunity at an appropriate time.”

The group also condemned what it tagged as the desperate effort of the Jukun people of Taraba State to tactically reduce the conflict between them and the indigenous Tiv people of Taraba to and interstate conflict for cheap bargain which could result in social disharmony between Benue and Taraba States.

Ihagh therefore called on the Nigerian Army and the government of the federal republic of Nigerian to investigate the unwholesome activities of the personnel on duty that fateful day with a view to bringing to book, perpetrators of the mayhem.