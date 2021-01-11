From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A humanitarian organisation, Pro-Value Humanity Foundation, has brought a soothing balm to the indigent in Anambra State.

The group founded by Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, a renowned philanthropist, entrepreneur and politician, has been helping the needy in the state as its humanitarian services entered the fifth phase.

Daily Sun learnt that outreach activities of the foundation began with a pilot phase, where many people, especially the youths, were identified, trained and empowered to be useful to themselves and also serve humanity with care.

The second phase of Pro-Value activities ensured that every local government area of the state was assigned trained leaders with consulting offices that carried out various philanthropic gestures including medical outreach. The third phase involved identification and documenting people’s unique needs across the state with the aim to address them.

According to Daily Sun findings, the fourth phase of the activities centred on the distribution of support materials, including food items, among the less endowed while the aged among them received medical attention.

Daily Sun gathered that the group is currently on its fifth phase, which came with something novel, not only in Anambra State, but Nigeria as a whole. The group designed a house-by-house formula through which its volunteers identify and visit the aged, the weak and the bedridden that they also comfort with palliatives.

The fifth phase outlook is considered unique as no group in Anambra State had embarked on same prior to the coming of Pro-Value Humanity Organisation.

Through his foundation, Okonkwo has been touching lives of the vulnerable and elderly in Anambra and inspiring the people.

Team leaders of the foundation across the state have led their members to assist the old, the weak and bedridden by even cleaning their toilet facilities, sweeping their homes and compounds, washing their clothes, giving them new clothes, food stuff, and providing firewood. They also offer their dependents with scholarship from the foundation, even as they close their activities with prayers.

Aside the above listed community service, a special children’s home, which shelters kids with disabilities of various kind; the deaf, the dumb, the blind, among others, at Umuchu in Aguata, was recently visited by a team, led by Dr Sixtus Unigwe, which provided both material and intellectual support to the institution and the children.

Head teacher of the special education centre, Tessy Azodo, who received the community service team, showered praises on the NGO and its founder.

It was also joy unspeakable when a Pro-Value Humanity Foundation team leader and volunteers took the love of the foundation to a financially distressed family in Uruagu Nnewi.

After interacting with the distressed couple and their only son, the foundation presented them with a cash gift for their upkeep. The school fees of the boy who got admission to JSS 3 in Nnewi High School through the help of the NGO was also paid.

Okonkwo has made care for humanity his watchword. The CEO of United Nigeria Airline called on the people of Anambra State to focus on restoration, regaining and retaining their value system as Ndigbo.

Said he: “Our value system is an important enabler to always do the will of our creator.

“In order to rise as a society, we owe ourselves the duty to promote and defend the family values, customs and the age-long traditional institutions that support the order of a rising and progressive society.

“We will build a morally-rich society that will self-propel to an ordered development in Anambra.”

Also commenting on activities of the foundation, its executive director, Emmanuel Mobiukwu, said God worked through Dr. Okonkwo to create the foundation and empowered him to touch lives in Anambra State in a unique way.

“The impact of Pro-Value Humanity Foundation’s work of taking care of the sick, especially those who do not have capable helping hands, the aged and the lonely, is difficult to measure. But all the same, the work of the foundation has been returning hope to the hopeless sick, strength to the aged and sense of belonging to the lonely. One needs to witness the amount of joy and smiles that adorn the faces of these people whenever Pro-Value Humanity Foundation volunteers come visiting.