Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to investigate allegations of systemic mismanagement of security votes by state governors since 1999.

In a letter dated January 1 and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare the organisation said: “Anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any mismanaged public funds should be fully recovered.”

Buhari had in his 2022 New Year Message raised concerns about “the persistent insecurity in certain parts of the country” and promised to “remain resolute in our commitments to give utmost attention to the problem.”

“The most satisfactory and effective way to demonstrate the oft-repeated commitments to address the insecurity in the country is to promptly and thoroughly probe persistent allegations of corruption in the spending of security votes by state governors. Probing the spending of security votes and ensuring accountability for any cases of corruption would improve the ability of your government to deliver on the promises to ensure the security of Nigerians, and to keep them safe.”

SERAP said ending impunity for allegations of corruption in the spending of security votes and recovering any mismanaged public funds were matters of public interest.