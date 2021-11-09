From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Monday charged the various security to probe the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a journalist with Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Tordue Salem.

The House mandated its Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Police, Defense and Interior to interface with security chiefs over the missing journalist.

The joint committee is expected to report back to the House within two weeks.

Salem, who covers the activities of the House for Vanguard Newspaper, went missing in Abuja on October 13.

The House, describing the journalist’s disappearance as worrisome, expressed dismay with the spate of insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja, stating that city has become unsafe with kidnapping and banditry becoming regular occurrences.

This followed the adoption of a motion by House Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu, titled “A Case of Missing Journalist, Need to Investigate Circumstances Surrounding the Disappearance”, on Monday’s plenary.

Elumelu, in his lead debate, said it is imperative for the security agencies to take urgent steps to stem the disappearance of innocent Nigerians in Abuja.

The lawmaker noted that ‘Mr Tordue Henry Salem is a member of the House of Representative’s press corps and he reports for the Vanguard Newspaper.

‘Mr Salem reported for work at the National Assembly premises on Wednesday the 13th of October and was last seen in Garki District of FCT before his alleged disappearance the same day.

‘His disappearance was immediately reported to the relevant security agencies as all efforts by both friends and family to reach him have been abortive.

‘In spite of official effort by the leadership of the House to galvanise the security agencies at promptly resolving his disappearance, there’s been no headway.

‘This sudden disappearance is an extension of the deteriorating state of insecurity in the nation’s capital and again questions the efficiency of the country’s security operatives.

‘If necessary measures are not put in place to curtail the indiscriminate disappearance of innocent Nigerians living in Abuja, the federal capital may soon become a breeding ground for kidnappers and bandits, hence the need for an urgent investigation.’

