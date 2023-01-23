After Juventus was docked 15 points, it is now reported that the FIGC prosecutor has requested new evidence around Napoli’s transfer dealings, specifically the controversial agreement with LOSC for Victor Osimhen.

The Bianconeri were penalised after the trial that concluded in May was reopened on appeal with the introduction of new evidence from the Prisma investigation, including wiretaps and documents taken from the club offices.

This could be just the beginning, as prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné is already starting to work on future trials covering the issue of artificially inflated transfer fees to boost capital gains.

According to La Repubblica newspaper, Chiné has requested a copy of the evidence that the public prosecutor of Naples gathered during a fraud investigation into Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis.

His offices were raided in Naples, Rome and France on June 21, 2022, and documentation confiscated relating to transfers, including the Osimhen deal.

That transfer raised eyebrows even at the time when it was confirmed the €72m plus €10m bonuses agreement included €20m in player exchanges.

The four players were goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis – who made only one appearance for LOSC – and three Napoli youth players who were immediately loaned out to lower division teams and then had their contracts terminated.

It remains to be seen what evidence can be added, as Prisma gathered several Juventus directors confessing to the exaggerated transfer fees in wiretapped conversations.

Napoli’s lawyers had argued in the original trial that it was impossible to independently verify the transfer value of a player, but that verdict was overturned by the latest appeal and therefore changed the legal precedent.