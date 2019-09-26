Chukwudi Nweje

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, has demanded a probe of all administrations in the State from 1999 to 2018.

The party made the demand in reaction to the recent protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly for the probe of immediate past governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

A statement signed by Taofik Gani, publicity secretary of the party said, “The PDP states clearly that a holistic probe of the administration of Bola Tinubu, Raji Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode is what Lagosians actually expect. Lagosians are eager to know the stewardship of their former governors. From 1999 till 2018 over N17 trillion was realised as internally generated revenue (IGR), royalties, federal allocations, investments, crude oil discovery. Unfortunately, much of these monies are linked to hotels, airlines, oil companies and construction companies at home and abroad.”

The PDP said the protest for the probe of Ambode lacked sincerity and is aimed at embarrassing him.

“The PDP joins in condemning the recent protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly calling for the probe of only former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on the basis that the protest lacks sincerity of purpose and obviously calculated at embarrassing the immediate governor. The tendency of the protest is disturbing and increase the already created loss of confidence in the government,” Gani further said.

The party accused the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state of sponsoring the recent protest against Ambode to embarrass him and distract the attention of Lagosians from the bad governance in the state.

He added, “The governor himself is sponsoring such protests against his predecessor, which is unfortunately overheating the polity and distracting Lagosians away from his abysmal performances. To the PDP, Sanwo-Olu has created official vendetta in Lagos governance. Unfortunately for him, his ranking is going down whilst he needlessly goes after his predecessor.

“The Ambode pursuit is taking is getting inimical to governance, APC intraparty acrimony has now exposed innocent Lagosians to worst governance ever, loss of lives, property and general insecurity. Indeed, the disgraceful acrimony within the Lagos APC is taking its toll on expected service delivery in the state. There is now obvious disillusionment and maladministration in the state.”

Efforts to get a reaction from the governor were unsuccessful as calls and messages to Gboyega Akolise the Press Secretary were not replied at the time of filing this report.