From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has appealed to the Federal Government to probe the operations of the National Hajj Commission following their dismal performance during the 2022 hajj operations.

The Governor made the appeal, Friday, at the Government House, Kano, when he received the report of the state’s 2022 Hajj Operation from the management of Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board,

He regretted that this year’s operation was the worst ever in the last seven and half years of his tenure as governor, alleging that it was characterized by mismanagement, dishonesty, fraud and other forms of abnormalities.

Ganduje regretted that as a result, many pilgrims from the state and beyond suffered immensely and severally

“The airline we chose was not the one they gave us. I went there personally to lodge our complaint and they promised to respect our choice. But unfortunately they gave us another airline entirely different from the one we requested, “he stated.

“The airline they gave to us was the one we gave our slots to the previous year and that airline sold the slots we gave them. So this is the same airline, they gave back to us due to their inefficiency,” he lamented.

“Though we told them our reason for rejecting the airline they attached to us. They promised to give us our choice, but they failed to do that,” he lamented.

Daily Sun the report of the Hajj Operations was presented by the Chairman of the Board, Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan and Executive Secretary of the Board, Abba Muhammad Danbatta.