Professor Charles Anyanwu has urged the governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, to probe the government of Rochas Okorocha, saying that people got a raw deal under his predecessor.

He accused Okorocha of littering the state with universities that breed nothing but illiteracy, stating that half education is the worst gift anyone can bequeath to the people. According to him, to avert a generational waste, there is need for a total re-evaluation of the system.

Anyanwu also alleged that Okorocha got into an unholy alliance with unknown group whose origins are unknown because of his ambition.

He said: “My observation is that there are strange people occupying our land. We cannot rule out the possibility of having dreaded bandits in our midst from nowhere. I would appeal to security agencies to look into the identity of these people. We have them settled around Obinze, Owerri West, along Owerri-Port Harcourt Express Road, Owerri – Onitsha and Owerri – Orlu road.