George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday, directed Governor Emeka Ihedioha to immediately set up a panel of inquiry to probe activities of the immediate past administration headed by Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

The lawmakers also nullified all last minute appointments made by Okorocha into boards, agencies, inter-ministerial departments and agencies including permanent secretaries from March 11 to May 28, which they said were nothing but a booby trap strewn on the path of the new administration.

In a special plenary of the House presided by the Speaker, Chinedu Offor, the lawmakers also suspended indefinitely chairmen of the 27 local government areas and their councillors and asked them to hand over to the directors of administration in each local council.

In a motion sponsored by member representing Aboh Mbaise state constituency, Mike Iheanetu (Action Alliance), the lawmakers also asked for a review of all land allocations, land transactions as well as inventory of all government assets, property and determine all government’s assets looted and infrastructures vandalised by officials of the former administration.

The lawmakers, in their resolution, suspended the establishment of all the new tertiary institutions, as well as reviewed all ownership structure and allocation of funds for their construction.

Among the resolutions passed by the lawmakers at the special plenary were the review of projects undertaken by the immediate past administration, assessment of ongoing projects, incurred debts, economic value to the state, and determine those that should be terminated, reviewed or to continue.

The lawmakers said the panel to be constituted will review all debts and financial obligations, determine whether they were duly incurred and whether recoveries could be made using relevant agencies.

The House also resolved to invite anti-graft agencies where criminal infractions are involved or determined.

Similarly, in the motion to suspend the local government chairmen and their councillors, sponsored by member representing Ezinihitte state constituency, Bruno Ukoha (AA), which was unanimously adopted by the House, the lawmakers expressed regret that the local government area chairmen had slighted the legislators by their wilful refusal to honour the summons of the House.

Meanwhile, Okorocha has debunked claim by Governor Ihedioha that he did not handover anything to him.

In a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, he disclosed that he handed over to the new administration assets and liabilities through the joint committee of Ihedioha’s inauguration committee led by former chairman of the committee, Chris Okewulonu.

“Today, it is the issue of handover, there was a joint committee with Chris Okewulonu as a co chairman. They were handed over both assets and liabilities and taken round the key projects.

“They were satisfied. And the principal secretary to the former governor has also been there.

“He received the governor in Government House, took him round and also handed over to him any other thing left to be handed over,” Okorocha said.

In a related development, Governor Ihedioha has directed the head of service and permanent secretary of Imo Government House to handover state government property utilised by the immediate past administration to the new administration within 24 hours.

This was just as he said his administration has already lost five working days as a result of the non handing over of critical assets of the state by the last administration.

Ihedioha gave the directive yesterday, after the swearing in ceremony of the new Secretary to the State Government, Uche Onyeagocha and the Chief of Staff, Chris Okewulonu.

“I am giving the Head of Service of the state and the permanent secretary of the Government House 24 hours to hand over all critical assets of the state utilised by the last administration to the new government and all documents before 12am today. Already, we have lost five days because the immediate past administration did not do the right thing.”

The governor charged the newly-sworn in functionaries of the need for the take off of the administration, and reminded the appointees of their responsibilities, especially the SSG, whose office is critical to the administration of the state, coordination of ministries, major appointments, contacts with other states government and institutions.

He said the chief of staff is the critical person, saddled in the management of government house or office of the governor.

Governor Ihedioha reiterated that the government consists of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary arms, and must ensure that the three arms work in synergy to deliver a brand new Imo.

While delivering his first official speech, five days after his inauguration, he urged Imo people to support the functionaries to succeed in their work of returning sanity to the state.

In their responses, the new top government functionaries promised to discharge their duties in accordance with the constitution, and to do right to all manner of people without fear or favour.

Present at the event were the Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly Chinedu Offor, Chief Judge, Solicitor-General, Head of Service, state chairman of the PDP, chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, all the 39 permanent secretaries in the state, revered leaders, among others.