Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to probe some top echelon of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged criminal conspiracy linking them with cybercrime suspect, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas known as Ray Hushpuppi,

In a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party challenged the PDP leadership to come clean on the nature of their relationship, particularly the kind of services the arrested “Hushpuppi” provided them.

However, in a swift response, former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, described as irresponsible and cheap politics, the statement credited to APC which tried to link him with the alleged cyber-crime suspect.

The statement issued by the APC read: “Reports of the criminal conspiracy linking the top echelon of the opposition PDP with Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, Ray Hushpuppi, who was recently arrested along with associate(s) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and extradited to the United States of America to face trial over cyber-enabled fraud and Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes should be a matter of serious interest to relevant authorities in Nigeria.

“We note that the EFCC has already declared the arraigned Instagram celebrity wanted over fraud allegations.

However, the EFCC, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and other sister agencies must investigate money laundering reports linking some PDP leaders and financiers to the Dubai-based international criminal ring,” the statement read.