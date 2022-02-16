From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former chairman, Governing Board of Projects Development Institute (PRODA), Daniel Onjeh, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to investigate the PRODA school pencil project.

In 2020, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovative, Ogbonnaya Onu, had announced the commencement of the project and assured Nigerians that before December, Nigeria would be producing pencils.Onu had added that the project would create 4,500 jobs for Nigerians.

But, Onjeh, in an open letter to President Buhari, dated February 13, 2022, entitled: ‘Impunity and Disregard for Presidential Directives: A Major Setback to your Administration,” yesterday, in Abuja, picked hole in the entire process, two years after.

He said: “the Federal Government should investigate the PRODA School Pencil Project, and the promises of Onu to Nigerians that the project would commence before December 2020, and would create 4,500 jobs for Nigerians.

“It is 2022 now, and the project has not employed even one additional staff since the minister came to commission it in 2020.

“Besides, all the equipment and machines used on the project are imported from China, whereas PRODA is a research and development institute that is expected to utilise local raw materials for the innovation, design and construction of its tools and equipment.”